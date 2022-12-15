"Why don't you stand up and show us your a**...ets!" - WWE SmackDown star teases next 'Making It Maximum' episode with this Maxxine Dupri clip

WWE star ma.çé recently posted a teaser for the upcoming episode of Making it Maximum.

Maxxine Dupri is currently leading ma.çé and mån.sôör, Maximum Male Models, on SmackDown. About a month ago, the group launched a new reality series, Making it Maximum, to "help fill the maximum-sized holes in their hearts" on WWE's YouTube channel.

Today, ma.çé took to Twitter to post a teaser for the fifth episode of Making it Maximum. The clip saw Maxxine Dupri urging those who wanted to make it as Maximum Male Models to "stand up and show their a**...ets."

"If you wanna make it as a Maximum Male Model, you need to have the right assets. So, why don't you stand up and show us your a**...ets!" Dupri said. [0:10 - 0:21]

Konnan criticized WWE's booking of Maximum Male Models

Earlier this year, LA Knight debuted on SmackDown as Max Dupri. He later formed Maximum Male Models with Mansoor, as mån.sôör, and Mace, as ma.çé. Maxxine Dupri also joined the group in July as Max Dupri's sister.

However, Max Dupri left the group last September and returned to his former persona, leaving Maxxine as the manager of Maximum Male Models. ma.çé and mån.sôör had not competed on SmackDown since October 28, when they lost to The New Day in a tag team match.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, WCW legend Konnan criticized WWE's booking of the Maximum Male Models.

"I just though they broke them up too soon. I really liked him [LA Knight] with the male models. And I don't think she'll [Maxxine Dupri] be able to carry the group like he did. He's special bro. (...) she can't really talk and he can," Konnan said. [1:08 - 1:24]

