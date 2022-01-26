"Why is The Ultimate Warrior there in front of me?" - Hall of Famer criticizes WWE video package

Ric Flair is still unsure why he was replaced by The Ultimate Warrior in the opening titles of WWE shows.

Flair left Vince McMahon's company in August 2021 because he wanted to pursue other opportunities. A month later, the two-time Hall of Famer’s image and “Woo!” sound effect were removed from WWE video packages.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast, Flair questioned whether WWE still considers him to be an icon:

“You’ve gotta remember that they took me off the opening to the show. So if I’m iconic, why is The Ultimate Warrior there in front of me?”

Flair’s removal from the video came shortly after he was accused of sexually assaulting flight attendant Heidi Doyle during WWE’s infamous Plane Ride From Hell. The 72-year-old took to Twitter to deny the allegations, which were made during an episode of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring.

How Ric Flair found out about The Ultimate Warrior replacing him

The image above shows The Ultimate Warrior in the same spot where Ric Flair used to appear in WWE videos before shows.

Flair added that nobody at the company made contact to notify him that he was going to be replaced by his fellow Hall of Famer:

“I turned on the TV and nobody gave me the heads up... Whenever I’m watching the show, obviously watching Ashley [Charlotte Flair’s real name] or whatever, because I watch her religiously and I watched RAW last night… to not even have any heads up and all of a sudden I’m gone?”

Flair recently said on his podcast that he did not enjoy working with Warrior in WWE. While the 16-time world champion preferred not to rehearse his matches, his former co-worker often wanted opponents to memorize pages of notes.

