"Why would the WWE allow that?" - Veteran shocked after Rhea Ripley's recent interview (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer is absolutely livid about Rhea Ripley's recent interaction, claiming that it had destroyed Mami's on-screen character.

Ripley is currently the Women's World Champion, a title she won after defeating Charlotte Flair. She had also recently defended her belt at Elimination Chamber, taking down Nia Jax. In a recent interview, Ripley was seen breaking character and candidly discussing her personal desires and hobbies, something which did not sit well with Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that candid interviews like these were detrimental to Ripley's on-screen character:

"Hollywood (reporters) are taking this video, putting it on her YouTube channel, getting all the hits, making all the money, and now you have got Rhea Ripley totally out of the character that WWE has invested millions and millions of dollars in. When I had vicious Vincent's world of wrestling and I would interview active characters, okay, active talent, bro, I would interview them in character to get over what they were, the business they were trying to get over."

He added:

"I would play along with that to get it over. Why would the WWE allow an outside dirtsheet mark come in, interview a character that they have spent millions of dollars in, totally out of character, that she is gonna put on her YouTube channel... Why would the WWE allow that?" [2:28 onwards]

The WWE veteran has also been vocal about John Cena's recent comments

According to Vince Russo, John Cena made a massive mistake by giving a McMahon-favored answer when talking about the allegations.

On another episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

"I knew Cena was going to get killed for this. There is no way he is NOT gonna get killed for this. I just wish he would have said, you know, you could love him. Same thing with Orton, you know, 'made your career,' this that and the other thing. But man if it's me, I am gonna say all that, but I am also gonna say, 'But if he is found guilty of these charges... he is gonna have to take full responsibility.' Atleast say something like that." [1:49 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell whether John Cena will follow up regarding the matter in the near future.

