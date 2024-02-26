John Cena made a massive blunder with his recent comments, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE writer, John Cena's recent comments were a massive mistake on his part.

The former WWE champion was previously asked to share his thoughts about the allegations against Vince McMahon. The Cenation Leader had a rather unexpected answer, as he claimed that he still respected McMahon due to their years of relationship in the Stamford-based promotion. This response was, according to Vince Russo, a massive mistake, as it led to John Cena being the target of backlash from the community.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that Cena should have added another line in his statement to prevent the backlash.

"I am reading Cena's comments, and I am like, he is going to get hammered for this... I knew Cena was going to get killed for this. There is no way he is NOT gonna get killed for this. I just wish he would have said, you know, you could love him. Same thing with Orton, you know, 'made your career,' this that and the other thing. But man if it's me, I am gonna say all that, but I am also gonna say, 'But if he is found guilty of these charges... he is gonna have to take full responsibility.' Atleast say something like that." [1:49 onwards]

Another ex-WWE Superstar has also commented on John Cena's response

According to former WWE star EC3, both Randy Orton and John Cena's responses are quite understandable despite how they were received by the fans.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"I mean to them (Randy Orton and John Cena) that is a father figure. To them, he is like uberly, super important, and the relationships were super close, based on everything they did for each other, they did together. So, you're gonna get hammered no matter what. Whatever you say. You know John has a lot on the line, with a really public career," said EC3. [3:30 onwards]

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see how the case regarding Vince McMahon will progress in the coming weeks.

