Why did WWE book Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn again? Reason for rematch disclosed

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns are involved in one of the most gripping storylines WWE has presented in recent years. They squared off in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2023, where the hometown star lost. He will get another opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief at a WWE live show in Toronto on March 4. The reason for the rematch has reportedly been revealed.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan for the live show was for Roman Reigns to team up with Solo Sikoa and take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, the company feels that the Canadian star's on-screen relationship has not been re-established sufficiently yet, and having them team up in Toronto wouldn't be ideal just yet. Additionally, a rematch taking place this soon wasn't seen as a problem as it will take place at an untelevised show.

For those who want to see Owens and Zayn team up once again, there is positive news. It was reported a few days back that Sami Zayn will team up with Kevin Owens to challenge the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The match will seemingly be the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39.

''WRKD Wrestling claims Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is currently slated to main event the first night of WrestleMania.”

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will look to fend off Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two in Hollywood to extend his run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What happened when Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns clashed at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns fought in front of a hot crowd in Montreal that was itching to see their hero overcome the odds. The match was a dramatic affair that saw numerous nearfalls, and at one point, the referee was taken out as well.

Jey Uso showed up during the match and had to choose between hitting Zayn with the chair or The Head of the Table. Before he could do anything, the latter moved away from Zayn's attack, leading to the Right Hand Man eating an errant kick from the former NXT Champion.

The leader of The Bloodline delivered a final spear for the win. After the match, Kevin Owens thwarted The Bloodline's attack on Zayn. The former El Generico then spiked Roman Reigns with a Helluva Kick to close out the show.

While it will be impossible to recreate the atmosphere in Montreal, watching the former Honorary Uce take on The Tribal Chief will be a treat for the fans in Toronto.

