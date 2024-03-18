Will Bray Wyatt be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame? What we know

Bray Wyatt was one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time. He was a creative individual whose genius was on display every time he appeared on TV. Sadly, Wyatt's life was cut short last year when he passed away due to cardiac issues. In this article, we will look at the likelihood of Wyatt getting inducted in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

A big part of the WrestleMania weekend for the fans and stars is the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony where legends who have contributed to this business get inducted into the Hall of Fame. WWE usually announces the inductees after the Royal Rumble.

This year WWE has already announced Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, of the US Express. Per usual custom, there is still one spot remaining for this year's Hall of Fame.

However, it doesn't look like that spot will go to Bray Wyatt. According to recent reports, Lia Maivia could be the final person inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. However, there is a belief that while Wyatt will be eventually inducted into the HOF, it may not happen this year.

"It was confirmed to us yesterday that with the exception of Lia Maivia, all members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class have been announced. Regarding rumors of Bray Wyatt, obviously he was on the list at one point but it’s not planned, or at least wasn’t as of yesterday. The impression I was given is that he will be put in soon." [H/T - F4WOnline]

LA Knight opened up on being Bray Wyatt's last opponent

Before Wyatt passed away, he was last involved in a feud against LA Knight. The two men squared off in a Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Following this match, Wyatt was taken off TV. However, the two men continued their feud in house shows and in dark matches with their final encounter taking place on 26th February 2023.

In an interview with In The Kliq, Knight opened up on being Wyatt's final opponent in the ring.

"I don't really think about it too too much just because it's a weird thing to consider and celebrate I guess, in a weird way. I wish I wasn't his last match. So, I think that's really more the way I think about it. At the same time, that was an experience for me where that was an opportunity, and I don't know that it was looked at as an opportunity in a lot of ways. I think it was just thought of as here's a guy who can handle himself in this situation and help to put the spotlight on Bray and bring him back," Knight said. [From 11:39 to 12:15]

Bray Wyatt was certainly one of those talents who was gone way too soon and when he was in his prime.

