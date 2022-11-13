Bray Wyatt's storyline has been interesting in the sense that for nearly a month-and-a-half, no superstar has been involved. While that changed recently with his confrontation with LA Knight, wrestling legend Vince Russo feels that two major figures need to be involved in his storyline.

The two major figures, according to Russo, are his father, Mike Rotunda, and brother, Bo Dallas. As you may know, Wyatt is a third-generation wrestler, and his father, Mike Rotunda, was a WWE superstar as well. His younger brother Bo Dallas was also released from WWE, but some rumors have suggested that he might be returning to the company as well.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone and stated that he wants Bray Wyatt's father and brother to be involved in giving the angle a whole new twist:

"If this is what we're really dealing with, wouldn't you love to hear from his [Bray Wyatt's] father and his brother? How was he as a kid? When did you see this start? I know he's newly married and he's a father now - that's a whole new slant on it. That stuff is so interesting, but will it ever happen in wrestling? I don't have the faith, man." (8:38-9:03)

Could a certain family member be involved in the Bray Wyatt storyline?

While the intriguing Uncle Howdy character appears to be based on Bray Wyatt's uncle Barry Windham, recent findings on social media have indicated that his 32-year-old brother Bo Dallas could be the man behind the character.

There have also been rumors about Dallas' return to WWE, and if he is, in fact, portraying Uncle Howdy, then it would add a whole new element to the storyline. Howdy seemed to indicate to Wyatt to take his mask off - hinting at multiple personalities.

However, as with any good story, things take time to play out, and it may likely be a while before we find out more about this interesting new character.

