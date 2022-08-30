Former RETRIBUTION member teases appearance on tonight's WWE RAW

Former Retribution member T-Bar has teased an appearance for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

He hasn't appeared on RAW or SmackDown in some time and is mainly featured on WWE Main Event. T-Bar debuted on the main roster with the RETRIBUTION group in august 2020, but the faction didn't work with the audience and was eventually disbanded.

T-Bar battled the former leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali, on an episode of Main Event earlier this month but came up short. The match received rave reviews from fans, and the former NXT star promoted the match on social media.

The 35-year-old performed as Dominik Dijakovic in NXT and had several memorable matches with AEW star Keith Lee.

T-Bar took to Twitter recently to tease an appearance on tonight's edition of the red brand. The big man delivered an ominous message and used the hashtag for WWE RAW.

"It's always darkest before the dawn. #WWERAW"

Triple H is reportedly set to repackage T-Bar in WWE

The Game thought highly of Dominik Dijakovic in NXT and may be considering a repackage for him on the main roster. The 35-year-old could use a name change as "T-Bar" hasn't exactly caught on with fans.

According to a recent report, Triple H is considering a new presentation for T-Bar, and time will tell if fans get to see it tonight on RAW. The King of Kings has already made his presence felt as the new Head of Creative.

He has focused more on in-ring wrestling, which has amounted to an additional 10-15 minutes of wrestling per hour. The 53-year-old has also brought back released NXT stars Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Karrion Kross. Dominik Dijakovic had a great match against Karrion Kross in NXT as well.

T-Bar may not be the only talent in line for a new presentation. Doudrop has reportedly already spoken to Triple H about a possible name change.

She noted in an interview that Doudrop was Vince McMahon's vision and that Triple H may have a different idea for her character moving forward.

It will be interesting to see if any other stars will change their characters under Triple H soon.

Do you want to see T-Bar return to the main roster as Dominik Dijakovic? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

