Will Jey Uso reunite with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he returns? WWE legend on why it might happen

WWE recently moved Jey Uso to the alumni section of its website after he "quit" the company as part of a storyline. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes Jey will eventually reunite with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, partly due to merchandising reasons.

On August 5, Reigns defeated his cousin in the SummerSlam main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his Tribal Chief status. The finish of the match saw the returning Jimmy Uso betray his twin brother.

Nash said on his Kliq This podcast that The Bloodline will likely get back together due to the amount of money the group makes:

"I absolutely do [see The Bloodline reuniting]. You wanna kill that f***ing merchandise? You got through SummerSlam. I mean, a lot of the smarks didn't like it. We always used to say, man, in the business, f**k them [fans], we got their money." [1:27:19 – 1:27:42]

Nash was an original member of the New World Order (nWo) in 1996. To this day, the former WCW faction sells more merchandise than most current WWE stars.

Jey Uso's role if The Judgment Day feuds with The Bloodline

Damian Priest currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, meaning he can challenge for a world title at a time of his choosing.

The Judgment Day member appears to have set his sights on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. However, he is also allowed to target Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Kevin Nash believes Jey Uso could join forces with The Bloodline if his family is threatened by a rival group like The Judgment Day:

"Right now if Finn [Balor] and those guys made a push at them [The Bloodline] and they had to realign to save the tribe, it just depends on what the next obstacle to come to the tribe is. Does the tribe pull back together and does it solidify?" [1:26:23 – 1:26:45]

Like The Bloodline, The Judgment Day has struggled to remain on the same page in recent months. On the August 14 episode of RAW, a series of miscommunications caused Balor to lose to Cody Rhodes.

