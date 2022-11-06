"Will be the WWE champions" - Current superstar's brother hints at being Triple H's next big signing

After Logan Paul signed a multi-year contract with WWE in June, his brother, Jake Paul, is now open to following in his footsteps.

After feuding for a few weeks, Logan Paul faced Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last Saturday. During the match, Logan's brother, Jake, rushed to the ring and took out The Usos as they tried to interfere and help The Tribal Chief. Nevertheless, Reigns still defeated his opponent despite his impressive performance.

Speaking to the media after Crown Jewel, Jake Paul disclosed that he was proud of his brother, stating that they make a strong team. The 25-year-old also addressed the possibility of joining his brother in the Stamford-based company.

"For sure, for sure, why not? [Paul responded when asked if he's going to pursue a career in WWE] You know, that was so much fun and I know we could take it a long way and yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it and then everyone here, everyone in the WWE was super nice, super helpful. So just seems like an amazing company to be a part of," he said. (H/T PostWrestling)

Jake Paul: The Paul brothers will be the WWE champions

Logan Paul has competed in three matches so far in the Stamford-based promotion. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. A few months later, he earned another victory when he beat his former teammate, The Miz, at SummerSlam. His bout against Reigns was his third inside the squared circle.

Speaking to the media following Crown Jewel, Jake Paul praised Roman Reigns. He also stated that he and his brother would one day become champions if they continued wrestling for a little longer.

"The Bloodline, whatever bro. I don't know. I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan [Paul] but, I mean, Roman Reigns, he's dope, he's cool, he's a great fighter but at the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul brothers will be the WWE champions," he added. (H/T PostWrestling)

