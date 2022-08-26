William Regal praises WWE Hall of Famer's legendary wrestling family

William Regal recently praised WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg and the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, claiming that wrestling every one of them was a pleasure.

The Armstrong family and its history are deeply intertwined with pro wrestling. The patriarch "Bullett" Bob Armstrong won a bevy of championships all around the US in the mid-to-late 20th century. His four sons - Brian, Brad, Steve, and Scott - have all had successful careers in wrestling, with Brian James (aka Road Dogg) being a WWE Hall of Famer as part of D-Generation X.

Brian recently tweeted out the WWE Hall of Fame induction video for Bob Armstrong. In the clip's caption, he wrote, "My dad was awesome!" William Regal replied to that tweet, agreeing with Road Dogg and claiming that he competed against every wrestler in the Armstrong family:

"Yes he was. I had the pleasure of Wrestling all of you including your Dad," Regal tweeted.

William Regal is currently one of the most respected veterans on the AEW roster. He is the mentor and mouthpiece for The Blackpool Combat Club, which is named after his hometown of Blackpool, UK.

William Regal had valuable advice for an underutilized AEW star

William Regal has been in the wrestling business for over three decades, seeing the highs and lows of this tumultuous industry firsthand through several different eras.

Now being part of the AEW roster, he recently revealed what advice he had for an unnamed wrestler on a recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast. He said that this particular wrestler felt underutilized, so the veteran advised him not to put much weight on what people say online. He then said:

"Can you look up what the figures are for Dark?’ He said, ‘200,000.' I said, ‘Do you get 200,000 tweets?’ He said, ‘About 20.’ I said, ‘Do I need to say more?’ If you’re in this job, you need to worry about getting over yourself and listening to people that can help you. I’m one of the people that will actually help you. Worry about getting the right things over and not somebody you never met," Regal stated. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

William Regal's faction, The Blackpool Combat Club, is on a hot streak as Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion, defeating CM Punk in a three-minute match on last night's AEW Dynamite.

Claudio Castagnoli is the ROH WOrld Champion and Bryan Danielson will be taking on Chris Jericho in a featured match at next week's All Out pay-per-view.

