"Wonder if Sami could break [Undertaker]" - Twitter erupts after Sami Zayn makes another Bloodline member break character 

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to Sami Zayn forcing Bloodline member Solo Sikoa to break character on the latest edition of The Bump.

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Zayn was officially declared The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline by faction leader Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, he has also bonded well with Sikoa, who recently came up from NXT after helping Reigns retain his title at Clash at the Castle.

You can check the clip of Zayn and Sikoa's interaction below:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



Sami Zayn is breaking people left and right Sami Zayn is breaking people left and right 😭https://t.co/qrs8y3DrCt

Twitter user @WrestlingHumble tweeted a video of the former North American Champion cracking up following Zayn's humorous antics on The Bump. In response to the post, fans reacted with hilarious tweets, even questioning whether The Honorary Uce could make The Undertaker break character.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

SwaydayWrestling @SwaydayWrestlin @WrestlingHumble He’s riding this to the moon, and everyone’s here for it. love to see it He’s riding this to the moon, and everyone’s here for it. love to see it @WrestlingHumble 💀 He’s riding this to the moon, and everyone’s here for it. love to see it 😂

D.A.K @DamianDieke1 @WrestlingHumble Even more of a reason to love Sami Zayn @WrestlingHumble Even more of a reason to love Sami Zayn

Henry Borges @wweaewnjpw @WrestlingHumble Sami Zayn deserves to be the one dethroning Roman at this point @WrestlingHumble Sami Zayn deserves to be the one dethroning Roman at this point

J.M. Ruiz @El_Sixx @WrestlingHumble Sami should get the 24/7 championship. Have Jey cringe. Sami being all hyped for that championship. @WrestlingHumble Sami should get the 24/7 championship. Have Jey cringe. Sami being all hyped for that championship.

Mon @MonRalphio @WrestlingHumble Sami Zayn must be the funniest guy around … cause Truth don’t even break people this much and Truth is funny as hell @WrestlingHumble Sami Zayn must be the funniest guy around … cause Truth don’t even break people this much and Truth is funny as hell

Charlie H @CharlieH0924 @WrestlingHumble Sami is just too damn funny and is must watch television. Truly is the mvp of wwe programming at the moment. @WrestlingHumble Sami is just too damn funny and is must watch television. Truly is the mvp of wwe programming at the moment.

MeatPopsickle @koas007 @WrestlingHumble Sami Zayn is a global treasure and should be protected at all cost @WrestlingHumble Sami Zayn is a global treasure and should be protected at all cost

Ant😎🤑🤤 @rodrigu65432911 @WrestlingHumble Gonna be a sad day when they turn on him @WrestlingHumble Gonna be a sad day when they turn on him

Solo Sikoa recently set the record straight with Sami Zayn

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Solo Sikoa claimed that if Roman Reigns is happy and likes Sami Zayn, then so does The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Sikoa further noted that if The Tribal Chief is willing to accept the former Intercontinental Champion, The Bloodline will do the same. He said:

"If Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don’t like Sami. So as long as the Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn. I do."

The former NXT North American Champion added that Zayn was indeed "accepted" into The Bloodline and did not weasel his way into the faction. Sikoa added:

"We accepted him into the Bloodline. He didn't weasel his way in."

Zayn has established a solid relationship with his stablemates, except Jey Uso. One-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has been keen to expose The Honorary Uce's true intentions.

Regardless, Zayn seems to be on good terms with The Bloodline. The faction's current goal will be to ensure Roman Reigns walks out of Crown Jewel as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He will defend the coveted title against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia.

What do you think about Zayn's addition to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

