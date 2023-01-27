"Work your a** off" - WWE Hall of Famer gave some serious advice to Elias ahead of Royal Rumble

Fan-favorite Elias returned to the company and began working on the Red Brand last year.

However, The Drifter hit a patch of bad luck and hasn't been able to climb to the top.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently dished out some serious advice for him ahead of Royal Rumble.

Elias made his way to the main roster after losing a Loser Leaves NXT match against Kassius Ohno as part of the developmental brand in 2017. He later joined the RAW roster and began working in the singles division.

The Drifter, however, has not been able to win a major championship in the company, but has been a part of several high-profile feuds. Recently, Ric Flair confronted Elias on RAW XXX and advised him ahead of the event:

"You're a nice guy. Don't be nice anymore... And remember, everybody in the ring is your worst enemy on that day. Because winning a Royal Rumble puts you in a category in this business that so few are in.

Just like main event at WrestleMania, it's the same weight, same magnitude to win the Royal Rumble... Anyway, be a man, be stronger, you're in great physical condition. Don't be afraid, work your a*ss off. Don't trust anybody." (From 0:22 to 1:10)

It will be interesting to see if Elias turns heel or appoints Flair as his manager after their interaction.

Elias lost to Solo Sikoa and Omos ahead of Royal Rumble on WWE RAW

Last year, Ezekiel was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens, who ended his career with the company. A few months later, his older brother returned to the company and began working for the Red Brand.

Initially, Matt Riddle wanted Drifter to be his next tag team partner. However, those dreams were shattered by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, who attacked Riddle and put him on the shelf.

Elias went out of his way to vindicate his potential tag team partner. Unfortunately, Solo Siko stopped him in his tracks at the beginning of the year when he defeated him in a Music City Street Fight.

Two weeks ago, he challenged the MVP to a match on an episode of WWE RAW. However, Porter tricked him into facing the 'Nigerian Giant' Omos, a match he proceeded to lose to the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Do you think the Drifter can win the Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes