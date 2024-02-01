Worrying update on Jade Cargill's status in WWE after the Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill debuted in WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, finally wrestling in a match. The star did well in the match and made an impact during her time in the Rumble. However, there's an update about her status in WWE, and there seems to be a reason for worry.

Jade Cargill made her entrance as the No. 28 entrant for the Rumble and lasted for an impactful 11 minutes there. During that time, she eliminated Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Nia Jax, with all of her eliminations being quite important when it came to the bigger picture of the event. She was ultimately eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Since first appearing in WWE, Jade Cargill has made multiple appearances in different brands. Despite her appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT teasing where she will first start to wrestle, the star's appearance in the Royal Rumble still left the question open-ended with no firm answer about her future.

For fans looking on the WWE site itself to see whether she's been added to one brand or the other or even been listed as a free agent, though, there's a worrying update.

The 31-year-old star is not listed on the WWE Superstars page at all. She's also not listed as a past or present WWE star, let alone a free agent or a brand.

The star is still part of the Performance Center, but not being listed on the site page or even being on the page is worrying. Even Naomi, who returned to the company at the Rumble, is listed as a current superstar on the page, while Jade Cargill is not.

This might mean that after her performance at the Rumble, the promotion is still not going to debut her on the main roster immediately.

Backstage concern surrounding Jade Cargill

There was previously a report about there being backstage concerns surrounding Cargill. The report stated that WWE had worries about her as she had a hard time remembering a lot of stuff when she was out in the ring.

Until the promotion is satisfied with her preparation, the star may not make her official main roster debut for a brand.

