"Worst Rumble winners," "Don't manifest this" - Solo Sikoa and 39-year-old star SHOULDN'T win the 2024 Royal Rumble, claims WWE Universe

The WWE Universe is seemingly against the idea of Solo Sikoa and Nia Jax possibly winning the 2024 Royal Rumble matches.

Earlier this year, Jax made a one-off appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match, entering the bout as the 30th entrant. In September 2023, the former RAW Women's Champion made her full-time return to the company.

Sikoa, meanwhile, is on the back of the biggest win of his career. At the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, he defeated John Cena in dominant fashion. Sikoa hit Cena with multiple Samoan Spikes before pinning him.

Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE Universe expressed their disinterest in the idea of Solo Sikoa winning the men's Royal Rumble bout and Nia Jax emerging victorious in the women's Royal Rumble next year.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter/X below:

At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, the 39-year-old unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match. The bout also included Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. It will be interesting to see if The Irresistible Force will receive another shot at Ripley's gold.

Bully Ray spoke quite highly about Solo Sikoa's victory over John Cena

At Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa bested John Cena, sidelining him from WWE television for the foreseeable future.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray addressed Cena's loss to The Enforcer. He claimed that Sikoa took a massive step forward after 'decimating' The Cenation Leader.

"Everybody won in that match. Everybody took a step forward. Solo takes a massive step forward in the decimation and pinning of John Cena, and John Cena just takes another step forward to his GOAT-level immortality. Those people weren't like, 'Booo! You got your a** kicked. You lost definitively. You're washed up and done.' They gave him a standing ovation. Thank you so much for putting your body through that and willing yourself up in the middle of the ring and performing and coming here for us."

Solo Sikoa is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown. He and Jimmy Uso were recently confronted by Knight and Cody Rhodes when the latter made a special appearance on the blue brand.

Who do you think should win the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

