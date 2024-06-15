"Would be best for business" - 49-year-old former WWE Superstar wants Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Title

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. According to former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, McIntyre winning the World Title would be "best for business."

McIntyre won the title at WrestleMania XL by dethroning Seth Rollins. However, moments later, he got engaged in a brawl with CM Punk, leading to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Priest immediately ended McIntyre's first-ever reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old former WWE Superstar stated that it was a little early for Priest's title reign to end. However, Hardy believes McIntyre should walk out as the new champion.

“I would like to see Drew win the title. It’s a little early to end Damian Priest’s reign but that being said, he had the reign, much like when we [The Hardyz] won the World Tag Team Titles the first time. It just kind of put us on the map, and it’s put him on the map. His longer reign could come later, but I do feel like they’re at a point where Drew is so hot and he’s so good, and he is just killing it on every single level. I would like to personally see Drew McIntyre win the title, and that’s not because he’s my friend, that’s because I think it would be best for business," Hardy said. [H/T: Fightful]

Damian Priest sent a two-word message ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest will walk into Scotland, hoping to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship. Ahead of his title defense against Drew McIntyre, The Judgment Day member took to social media to send a two-word message.

Courtesy of his Instagram story, Priest wrote the following:

"Game Day."

Priest has successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship once on WWE television when he defeated Jey Uso at Backlash France.