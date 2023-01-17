"Wouldn't break through a paper napkin" – Former WWE employee verbally destroys Kevin Owens over RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo came down hard on Kevin Owens for his brawling segment with The Bloodline on RAW this week.

Solo Sikoa demolished Mustafa Ali in a singles matchup on RAW this. After the bout, all hell broke loose as Kevin Owens planted Solo with a Stunner and unleashed a brawl with The Bloodline at ringside. Several WWE officials rushed to ringside to bring the situation under control.

On Legion of RAW, Russo called out KO for his punches during the show, where it seemed as though he had no intent to hurt his opponents with those strikes. He pointed out that Owens is billed as the Prizefighter and yet his punches looked weak on TV.

"Bro, what is Kevin Owens with these weak punches? He's supposed to be a bad you know what. He starts every freaking brawl with these rabbit punches that literally wouldn't break through a paper napkin. Either know how to throw a punch or don't throw a punch... I mean come on bro, it looks like crap." [From 7:53- 8:34]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Kevin Owens will be on SmackDown this Friday for a contract signing

At this year's Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens will once again have the opportunity to humble Roman Reigns and take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from him.

Owens and Reigns have a long storied rivalry in WWE that dates back years. This time, however, the stakes are higher than ever as the fate of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship hangs in the balance. The two stars will meet this Friday on the blue brand for a contract signing.

With tempers flaring high, it will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce can ensure a smooth signing this week on SmackDown.

Do you think KO will dethrone the Tribal Chief from the "Island of Relevancy?" Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes