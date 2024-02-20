"Wouldn’t hate that at all" - Former WWE star wants to see Jimmy and Jey Uso face each other in a title match at WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley has shared that he wouldn't mind seeing Jimmy and Jey Uso face each other in a championship match at WrestleMania 40.

At SummerSlam last year, Jimmy shockingly turned on his brother and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. On the red brand this week, Main Event Jey faced Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship match during the main event of the show. Jimmy interfered in the bout by ringing the bell multiple times. He then assaulted his twin brother after the contest was over.

After the show, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley took to X to share that he wouldn't hate to see Jimmy and Jey Uso face each other at WrestleMania 40 for a championship.

"I wouldn’t hate to see the Usos fight at Mania for a title. Wouldn’t hate that at all," said Rawley.

Jimmy and Jey Uso want to face each other at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Usos are regarded as one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. The twin brothers have won numerous titles and they even headlined The Grandest Stage of Them All last year.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani last year, Jey Uso stated that he and Jimmy want to face each other at WrestleMania before they retire.

"Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy," said Jey.

Jimmy and Jey had a brawl at WWE Royal Rumble, and it'll be interesting to see whether they'll accomplish their dreams of facing each other at WrestleMania 40.

