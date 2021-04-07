WrestleMania Rumor Roundup - WWE leak major spoiler, Triple H confirms talks with former champion about return, Possible change to Night 1 main event

WWE WrestleMania 37 is just days away and we take a look at the latest rumors ahead of the Show of Shows. While fans expect Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre to be the main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania, WWE could pick a different match that could come as a surprise to fans.

We also have an update on former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who does not yet have a match scheduled at WrestleMania. We also take a look at a possible leak from WWE themselves.

Read on for full details on these stories and more.

#6 Change in plans for the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 37?

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

We don’t yet know for sure which match will main-event Night 1 of WrestleMania yet, although everyone expects it to be the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

However, it looks like WWE could instead have the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair as the main event for Night 1. This is a move that could come as a surprise to many.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE could be planning to have Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair headline the first night of WrestleMania 37:

"The rest of the 4/10 show is Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown women’s title, which is being positioned in many card rundowns as the main event, on top of Lashley vs. McIntyre. Under that is Bad Bunny (with Damien Priest) vs. The Miz (with John Morrison), New Day vs. Omos & A.J. Styles for the Raw tag titles, Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a cage match and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins."

Sasha Banks has spoken about her dream of main-eventing WrestleMania someday. If this rumor turns out to be true, she could very well be close to achieving it. We will have to wait until Saturday night to see what WWE decide to do.

