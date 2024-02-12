Wrestler claims WWE Hall of Famer Booker T fired her for real life allegations 

A wrestler has claimed that WWE legend Booker T has fired her from his Reality of Wrestling promotion after she made real-life allegations against one of the trainees.

Reality of Wrestling trainee Shawn Reed has been accused of harassment by fellow trainee Raychell Rose. Reed was warned multiple times and was reportedly arrested due to a bar fight with other talents over Rose.

Raychell recently was let go by the promotion and is now claiming that Booker T fired her due to stalking allegations against Shawn Reed. Rose spoke with Fightful about the situation and claimed her safety has not been secure for years due to Shawn Reed and the lack of support she has gotten at Reality of Wrestling.

She added that she hopes Booker T and everyone else in charge of the promotion take the proper steps to ensure the safety of their trainees moving forward.

"Overall I hope what comes out of this is Booker, along with the people placed in charge at his school, implement procedures and protections to ensure all threats are taken seriously in the future. Should they continue to not make students' safety their priority, I hope that at the very least any women who train there or are looking for a place to train see this and are able to make an educated decision before they to put their safety into the hands of Reality of Wrestling," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star challenges Booker T to a fight

Former Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson recently challenged Booker T to a fight in real life.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Amhed Johnson responded to the WWE Hall of Famer after he called him out. Johnson did not appreciate the legend's comments and suggested that he take a look at his past before criticizing others.

"Brother, I got a dojo for us. If you wanna get to the streets with this, let's do it. Because I didn't appreciate what he said. And before you call somebody a scum, look at your past, and then really know who the scum is." [From 41:17 to 41:37]

Booker T currently serves as a commentator on WWE NXT every Tuesday night on the USA Network. The WWE legend was absent from NXT Vengeance Day following a medical procedure and will be off of television for a few weeks.

