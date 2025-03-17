Wrestling couple had a "toxic" relationship, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Vince Russo worked with dozens of wrestlers during his short stint as a WCW writer in 1999 and 2000. In a recent video, the 64-year-old gave his thoughts on Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth's "toxic" relationship.

Miss Elizabeth was a popular figure on WWE television alongside her ex-husband Macho Man Randy Savage in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 2003, she passed away aged 42 after an overdose of alcohol and painkillers. Luger, her former WCW co-worker and partner at the time, also struggled with substance abuse issues.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. He said Luger and Miss Elizabeth's relationship reminded him of former D-Generation X members Joanie Laurer (aka Chyna) and Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac).

"That's toxic, bro," Russo stated, reflecting on Luger and Miss Elizabeth's relationship. "I was a little closer to this, but you know what it reminds me of? The relationship between Chyna and Sean Waltman. You know, bro, when you've got two people that are both freaking users, bro, it is toxic, and what eventually happened to Chyna?" [1:20 – 1:41]

Laurer dated Waltman in the mid-2000s. In 2016, she passed away aged 46 after mixing alcohol, painkillers, and muscle relaxers.

Vince Russo on Lex Luger's role in Miss Elizabeth's death

In a recent interview on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Lex Luger acknowledged his addiction problems were partly to blame for Miss Elizabeth passing away.

Vince Russo worked with both stars in WCW and agreed that Luger should take responsibility for Elizabeth's wild lifestyle toward the end of her life:

"You know what I'm saying, bro, so it's bad enough when you're doing it by yourself, but when you're living with somebody and you're both doing it, it's freaking toxic, bro." [1:41 – 1:54]

In 2007, Luger was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a serious spine injury during a flight. The wrestling legend will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 18.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use Vince Russo's quotes from this article.

