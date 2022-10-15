"He could hear Roman Reigns snapping the belt" - Wrestling fans react to Bloodline member surprisingly helping top WWE Superstar win on SmackDown

Wrestling fans have reacted to another incredible angle between The Bloodline's Jey Uso and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Zayn was in singles action against Kofi Kingston on this week's show. During the closing stages of the match, the Honorary Uce was assisted by Jey in pinning the former WWE Champion.

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns recently warned Jey that he needs to make sure Zayn wins his matches. In reaction to the same angle on SmackDown, fans on Twitter came up with some interesting responses.

Some fans claimed that Jey's hatred for The New Day is beyond his animosity toward Zayn.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #SmackDown Jey Uso was helping Sami Zayn like he could hear Roman Reigns snapping the belt Jey Uso was helping Sami Zayn like he could hear Roman Reigns snapping the belt 😂 #SmackDown

#SmackDown Jey Uso helped Sami Zayn win!!Progress. Baby steps. Jey Uso helped Sami Zayn win!!Progress. Baby steps. #SmackDown

#SmackDown I’m still thinking at JEY USO who hated New Day so much he actually helped Sami Zayn winning I’m still thinking at JEY USO who hated New Day so much he actually helped Sami Zayn winning 💀#SmackDown https://t.co/5rICCuwbd0

Satta @SattaLaFleur Jey Uso may hate Sami but he hates The New Day even more. That tag team beef is for life #Smackdown Jey Uso may hate Sami but he hates The New Day even more. That tag team beef is for life #Smackdown

#SmackDown THE DISRESPECT! Jey Uso gets no credit for helping Sami Zayn. Lol. THE DISRESPECT! Jey Uso gets no credit for helping Sami Zayn. Lol. #SmackDown

Sami Zayn revealed why The Bloodline wouldn't kick him out of the group

Zayn was recently declared as the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief acknowledged him and offered him an Honorary Uce shirt.

Speaking recently on WWE Deutschland, Zayn explained why he hadn't been booted out of the faction even after losing on numerous occasions. He also explained why he is still a part of the group despite not holding any titles.

"You know, I'm still here doing better than ever. We're all closer than ever, except again maybe Jey [Uso]. You know, I don't think in my case it's necessarily about that. It's not that kind of a conditional thing where if you can't bring the IC Title or you can't bring the US Title to The Bloodline, you're not valuable. That's just not the case with me," said Zayn.

Zayn hasn't exactly seen eye-to-eye with Jey Uso in recent months. The latter has been keen to expose the former Intercontinental Champion.

Despite their issues, things could be looking much more positive between Zayn and Jey going forward, especially after tonight's SmackDown.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be a part of Roman Reigns' entourage in the near future? Sound off in the comment section.

