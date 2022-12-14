Wrestling fans start a petition hoping to prevent Vince McMahon from returning to WWE

Some members of the WWE Universe have started a petition in an effort to keep Vince McMahon from returning to the company.

The former CEO resigned on Twitter in July, citing his age as the reason. Meanwhile, he was being investigated by the company's Board of Directors for hush money payments to former female employees. Former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was dismissed as a result of the scandal.

Rumors have been swirling today that Vince is going to attempt a comeback in WWE, despite the alleged misconduct accusations against him. In response, some fans have started up a petition to try and keep the 77-year-old away from the company for good:

"Keeping Mr. McMahon away is best for his business. Help us achieve by showing we don't need him running the show anymore. The WWE company and brand has proven to be in good hands. Let's keep it that way. I mean this with all due respect to what the McMahon family has done in sports entertainment." H/T: Change.org

Former WWE star on confronting Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho took a few shots at Vince McMahon in his book.

Y2J became the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion in a shocking upset at Vengeance 2001, defeating The Rock and Stone Cold to win the title. However, his championship reign got off to a rough start and he confronted Vince McMahon backstage to let out his frustration.

In his book "Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps," the 52-year-old detailed the time he told Vince off backstage:

"'Listen, Vince, I'm the Undisputed Champion and you gave me this chance for a reason. I'm sure there are some people behind the scenes who aren't too happy with your decision, but I don’t care—I'm the champion! This is my time, my chance, and if people don't believe in me, they can go f**k themselves. And you know what, Vince? If you don't believe in me, you can go f**k yourself too!' There, I'd said it. I had told the great Vince McMahon to go f**k himself. But it was how I truly felt, and I was relieved. Now I would have to deal with the consequences," Jericho added.

Wrestling fans seem to be enjoying the changes Triple H made to the product after Vince stepped away. Time will tell if the 77-year-old finds his way back into the company in the near future.

