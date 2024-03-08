Wrestling icon rejects himself as potential inductor for Paul Heyman; names three stars including CM Punk

Tommy Dreamer has shared his viewpoint on the ideal individual to induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

With Wrestlemania 40 set to take place in Philadelphia, it was only fitting that Paul Heyman be inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame this year in the city that served as the home of ECW.

Despite the widespread belief that ECW icon Tommy Dreamer should be the one to induct Heyman, the veteran himself disagrees. In a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, he acknowledged being the original Paul Heyman guy but expressed his belief that he wasn't the right choice for the task.

Instead, Dreamer suggested three alternatives: Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

"If I’m the original Paul Heyman guy, sure (I’m the right person to induct him into WWE’s Hall of Fame). Am I the right pick? No. If I had to pick between — I have people in-house; Steve Austin, CM Punk. I’m picking either one of those two guys. It’s a television show and I understand the industry… Or, I’m sorry, Roman Reigns, hi… Could I do it? Sure. Should I do it? No," Tommy Dreamer said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

CM Punk sent a message to Paul Heyman after recent WWE HOF announcement

Heyman is regarded as one of the best managers in wrestling history. Since his tenure in WWE, he has managed some elite performers in the industry, notably managing CM Punk during 2012 and 2013, when the latter was at the peak of his prowess.

The Best in the World recently sent a message to Heyman after WWE announced him as the first entry into this year's prestigious Hall of Fame.

"Congrats to @paulheyman on entry to the @wwe hall of fame!" Punk wrote.

It will be a delight to hear what Heyman has to share during his speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

