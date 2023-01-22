Wrestling legend appears in new promo video alongside WWE's Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux 

Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to WWE alongside his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, in August 2022. He was straight away inserted into the WWE Championship picture, providing a detour for Drew McIntyre post-Clash at the Castle.

After wrapping up his feud with The Scottish Warrior, Kross began targeting Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio, gradually building their feud up to a personal level after weeks of taunting and torment.

The Herald of Doomsday uploaded a video to his YouTube channel Killer Kross titled KROSS: Name Of The Father. In it, WCW legend Kevin Sullivan appears as the father of a Gothic-looking Church and the Dad of Kross. The former NXT Champion then asked Sullivan to help him with some kind of ritual.

Sullivan tells Kross that he must see the light and come home, before Scarlett walks towards her husband and says that "he is home", taking him away from the father.

You can watch the video below:

For those unaware, Kevin Sullivan was most well known for his time in WCW, where he portrayed evil characters such as the Taskmaster.

Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio is scheduled for WWE SmackDown next week

WWE @WWE After trapping @reymysterio in the Kross Jacket last week, @realKILLERkross turns his attention back to The Legendary Luchador en route to their match next week. #SmackDown After trapping @reymysterio in the Kross Jacket last week, @realKILLERkross turns his attention back to The Legendary Luchador en route to their match next week. #SmackDown https://t.co/d1G0DSxQhn

On the January 27, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which is also the go-home episode prior to Royal Rumble PLE, Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio will finally go one-on-one.

The elder Mysterio is rumored to be facing his son Dominik at WWE WrestleMania 39. Both Kross and Rey are entering the Men's Royal Rumble match at the titular event, which is expected to close the show.

Whilst Rey might be in the twilight of his career when he steps foot in the ring, the former World Champion is at the top of his game. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what The Herald of Doomsday will be doing on The Granddaddy of Them All at the SoFi Stadium in April.

Who do you want Karrion Kross to face at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

