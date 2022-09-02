Wrestling legend believes Triple H should give ex-WWE Superstar a second chance despite his past attitude

Wrestling legend Konnan revealed that Triple H should give Enzo Amore another chance in WWE.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass became a notable tag team in WWE. After a few years with the company, they were released in 2018. However, Amore still made headlines later that year for causing a disruption during Survivor Series.

In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan shared that the former superstar was cocky before, but he has changed already. With the change in character, he believes Amore deserves another chance.

"I was working with Enzo at MLW and yeah, you know he was very cocky and he had his problems because I heard it from very credible sources, and I saw it myself. But you know, when I talk to him now, he's changed, he's matured. And I know mean people do mature, and people can change. And I think you should give him another chance." (2:34-2:52)

Cass (now W. Morrissey) recently appeared on AEW. Meanwhile, Enzo wrestled in multiple indie promotions and even pursued a career in music.

Konnan thinks Enzo Amore will be better if given a second run in WWE

It has been reported in the past that the former Cruiserweight Champion had backstage heat during his time with the company. However, Konnan believes this won't be a problem anymore.

In the same episode, the wrestling veteran claimed that Amore would do better if he was given another shot. He also shaded the former NXT Superstar's music career.

"I think he wouldn't act the way he did the first time because he's probably seen how rough it's been without the WWE machine. And his singing career never took off, or rapping, or whatever the f**k he was doing." (2:52-3:03)

Do you want to see Enzo Amore back in the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

If using any of the quotes, Keepin' it 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

Recommended Vide: Watch here to know which superstars were released by WWE more than once

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe