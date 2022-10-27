Wrestling legend comments on Cody Rhodes possibly losing his top spot in WWE

WCW legend Disco Inferno recently commented on the possibility of Cody Rhodes losing his top spot in WWE.

After three years in AEW, Rhodes left Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year. He later returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Over the next two months, the former Intercontinental Champion feuded with Seth Rollins. However, he suffered a legit pectoral muscle tear in June. He has since been out of action.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno addressed whether Rhodes has lost his top spot in the Stamford-based company while being sidelined by injury.

"No [he didn't lose the top spot]. I think he can come back and he'll be in that spot. I think he's fine," said Disco. (0:59 - 1:03)

Cody Rhodes could return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

According to several reports, Cody Rhodes could return to action at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. The 37-year-old could be one of the participants in the Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno stated that Rhodes could regain his top spot if he dominates and wins the Royal Rumble match.

"They bring him in and he dominates at the rumble and wins, yeah he could absolutely be back in the top spot," he added. (0:49 - 0:53)

Rhodes last competed at Hell in a Cell when he went head-to-head against Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match. Despite being injured, the former Intercontinental Champion gave an impressive performance and defeated his opponent.

The following night on RAW, Rollins brutally attacked Rhodes with a sledgehammer to write him off television. Three days later, Rhodes underwent successful surgery.

