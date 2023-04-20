Wrestling legend reveals alleged frustrations The Rock faced during WWE Hall of Fame

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has accomplished several incredible feats in the pro-wrestling world, but the legend is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He did, however, induct his father and grandfather into the Class of 2008 ceremony.

"High Chief" Peter Maivia and "Soulman" Rocky Johnson (The Rock's father) were two of the inductees from the ninth edition of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard recalled a lot of family drama surrounding The Rock during this time. According to the veteran, The Great One felt rushed and unable to be in the moment, experiencing turmoil.

"Rock, there was a lot of turmoil with [The] Rock that night [at the 2008 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony] just in general… Just with his family. There was a lot of family drama going on at the time and Rock was flying in just trying to get there at a decent hour and busting his a** to get there and stuff and I think that he was doing us a huge favor by coming in and doing this and when I say he was doing us a huge favor, it was great to have him. I think he would have walked over hot coals and swam there if he had to, you know, to induct his grandfather and his father. We were just happy to have him and it’s The Rock and I think he felt a little bit, sometimes rushed…," said Prichard.

The veteran continued:

"I just felt like he felt rushed in some ways and frustrated at some things and it was like, dude, this is your night. Just don’t worry about sh*t because nothing means — if you’re worried about how much time you’re gonna have or where you’re gonna have it, don’t worry about that. You’ll have every second you could possibly want and/or need and whatever you want. It’s your night. It’s your night for your dad, it’s your night for your grandfather. Enjoy it, so it was dealing with a lot of that and things of that nature."

Wrestling Travel @WrestlingTravel



A true trailblazer in the industry, Rocky will be truly missed throughout the wrestling world. Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, alongside @TheRock ’s grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia, in 2008.A true trailblazer in the industry, Rocky will be truly missed throughout the wrestling world. Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, alongside @TheRock’s grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia, in 2008.A true trailblazer in the industry, Rocky will be truly missed throughout the wrestling world. https://t.co/gLKu4PuBs2

The Rock will likely not wrestle at WWE WrestleMania next year

Earlier this year, the rumor mill went into overdrive with speculation of The Rock appearing at the Royal Rumble to set up a dream bout against the legend's cousin, Roman Reigns. Ultimately, that did not happen.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently shed light on The Rock's status for WrestleMania 40, after the latter made some interesting comments regarding The Bloodline before this year's extravaganza:

"Dwayne Johnson, when he turned down this year due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year, but that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T: Cultaholic]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 https://t.co/rGgQznhpyu

The Rock's last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated former Erick Rowan in an impromptu bout that lasted six seconds. The Brahma Bull retired from in-ring competition on August 3, 2019.

Meanwhile, read more about the WWE Universe opining on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns taking place down the line here.

Poll : 0 votes