Wrestling legend says 18-time Champion won't dethrone Seth Rollins because of upcoming India show (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is all set for another high-profile defense at Payback 2023. However, wrestling legend Bill Apter doesn't believe that his opponent will dethrone him because of the India show after Payback.

Bill Apter was referring to none other than Shinsuke Nakamura, who is an 18-time champion in NJPW and WWE. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter told host Mac Davis and Hall of Famer Teddy Long that he doesn't believe Nakamura will take the title off Rollins at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

He stated that he doesn't see The King of Strong Style winning the match but expects it to be a good one:

"Shinsuke Nakamura's interview recently was very compelling - about this injury that Seth Rollins has on his back. I do not see Nakamura winning this match, but you have two guys here who are so learned in wrestling that it's going to be not just a brawl, but a good, technical match as well. I pick Seth Rollins to retain." (1:26-1:56)

The legendary pro wrestling journalist elaborated by saying that fans in India are excited to see Rollins as World Champion at Superstar Spectacle, which is why he is unlikely to lose at Payback:

"Let's make sense of this. Somewhere in the next few weeks, WWE is going to India and fans are all psyched to see Seth Rollins as the World [Heavyweight] Champion. I don't think before the tour of India, Shinsuke Nakamura is going to 'Nakamura' [knock] the title off Seth Rollins." (3:29- 3:51)

You can watch the full video below:

Seth Rollins provided an unfortunate update on his WWE future

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed on the latest episode of RAW that The Visionary has back issues and that he knows about it.

Rollins provided an update on his back and revealed that he doesn't know how much longer he can do what he's doing at the current level.

Expand Tweet

There seems to be a blurred line between fiction and reality here, as Rollins spoke about his back issues on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast. It wouldn't be surprising if it's a nagging issue that he has had to work through, as it's something that is normal in the pro wrestling industry.

Hopefully, Seth gets to eventually take an extended period of time away to deal with his back issues if it's as severe as it was made out to be on RAW.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?