"Are you guys freaking kidding me like?" - Wrestling legend takes a dig at WWE for comparing Dolph Ziggler with legendary musician (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has taken a dig at WWE for comparing Dolph Ziggler to legendary musician Vince Neil.

Neil is the lead vocalist and occasional rhythm guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe.

In the main event of this week's RAW, Ziggler crossed paths with his arch-rival Theory. The former multi-time WWE World Champion was unsuccessful in winning the bout after the Mr. Money in the Bank hit his finisher for the win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned WWE's decision to compare Ziggler to Neil.

"In the main event, they actually called Dolph Ziggler the Vince Neil of the WWE. Are you guys freaking kidding me like? Like seriously man? Seriously guys? Vince Neil," said Russo. [1:05:52 – 1:06:46]

Dolph Ziggler on when he might retire from professional wrestling

Dolph Ziggler has been a WWE Superstar for numerous years and has established his place as a veteran of the business.

Speaking on Cleveland's Morning News with Wills & Snyder, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked when he intends to retire from the business.

The Showoff claimed that he doesn't plan on stopping:

"It really depends," Ziggler said. "The healthiest people in the world, sometimes it doesn't work. Some people have re-occurring injuries. I've been very lucky. Going on 18 years, no major surgeries. Any kind of surgery I got, it was from wrestling in college. I've been lucky. I don't ever want to stop. One day I'll have to, but it sure as hell won't be now."

So far in his WWE career, Ziggler has won the World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and both RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Overall in the company, Ziggler has held 15 total championships. He is also a former NXT Champion after appearing on the brand alongside Robert Roode.

