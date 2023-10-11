Wrestling legend thinks 25-year-old WWE Superstar could align with Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks Bron Breakker could possibly align with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in WWE, though not necessarily as a member of The Bloodline.

Heyman was in Breakker's corner today during his match with Carmelo Hayes in the main event of NXT, who had 16-time World Champion John Cena on his side. Earlier in the night, The Wiseman and the former NXT Champion appeared in a backstage segment, where the former bestowed massive praises on the latter.

At the end of the segment, Heyman was seen calling up Roman Reigns, leading to many fans believing Bron Breakker could become a member of The Bloodline in the future. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter also suggested the same, saying the 25-year-old could align with Reigns and Heyman.

However, the veteran journalist added that Breakker would not necessarily have to become a member of The Bloodline, but he could simply be an ally of the stable.

"Bron Breakker maybe could become trouble for Roman Reigns. So instead of having him as an opponent for Roman Reigns, maybe he becomes a part of the Paul Heyman stable. Not The Bloodline, but keep your enemies close to you," Bill Apter said. [24:54 - 25:12]

Roman Reigns will return on this week's SmackDown

The Tribal Chief, who was last seen on the August 11 episode of SmackDown, is finally slated to make his return on the latest edition of the Friday Night show.

While it remains to be seen what WWE has planned for him at the show, it is safe to assume we could see the promotion planting seeds for his Undisputed Universal Title defense at Crown Jewel 2023. Amid Roman Reigns' absence, LA Knight and John Cena have emerged as possible candidates to challenge The Tribal Chief for his title.

While a match against Cena could definitely prove to be a huge money-spinner, The Bloodline leader has never wrestled Knight before, who has emerged as one of WWE's most popular babyfaces. No matter whom he has pitted against, the atmosphere during his rumored title defense at the November 4 Premium Live Event is positively slated to be electric.

Do you see Bron Breakker aliging with Reigns in WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

