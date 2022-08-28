Wrestling legend on why Triple H let 6-time Intercontinental Champion depart from WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel recently gave his thoughts on why Triple H let six-time Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett depart from WWE.

Jarrett was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Live Events in May 2022 and was in charge of overseeing WWE's live events. However, following the departure of Vince McMahon and The Game becoming the Head of Creative, it seems like Double-J has reportedly departed the promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantel speculated that Jeff Jarrett was a Vince McMahon hire, and that the 14-time world champion may not have liked him much.

"If you think back, some of those old grudges follow hard and are never forgotten. I do think Triple H may not have liked Jeff [Jarrett] very much and was looking for a spot for Road Dogg, and I'm not saying this is true, but he wanted to put him in that spot that Jeff was in. You have to remember, Jeff is a Vince [McMahon] hire, and not a Triple H hire. Anyone who takes over the company want your people in there." [7:24 - 8:19]

Dutch Mantel also disclosed on major change Triple H has brought to the WWE locker room

From bringing back recently-released superstars such as Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row, among others, The Game has also reportedly overseen an increase in wrestling time per hour.

According to wrestling legend Dutch Mantel, Triple H has also brought about a difference in attitude in the locker room.

"I think Triple H has made a big difference already. The biggest difference he's going to make is by attitude. The attitude is better, a lot better."

The wrestling legend also believes that the 14-time world champion is much more approachable than his predecessor. He also reportedly held a talent meeting after becoming Head of Creative.

It remains to be seen what direction WWE will head towards as we usher in a new era in the company.

