Wrestling name fired for recent controversy

A wrestling name has revealed that he got fired from his job. He was recently involved in a major controversy at a wrestling show.
Raja Jackson's brutal assault on Syko Stu has been the talk of the town since it happened at a recent Knox Pro event. In addition to the legendary MMA fighter Rampage Jackson's son, pro wrestler AJ Mana is also receiving massive criticism after a video of him telling Raja to give receipts to Stu surfaced on the internet.
Speaking on a recent edition of the F Y’all Podcast, an emotional AJ Mana shed light on the impact the entire incident has had on his life. The pro wrestler revealed that he received a call from his employer to inform him that he was fired in the wake of the controversy. Mana added that he could not wrestle anymore.
"I got a call from my f**king job. ‘We saw the TMZ video. You’re an accessory to an attempted murder. We gotta let you go.’ I can’t wrestle anymore," he said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]
AJ Mana claims he did exactly what the wrestling promotion told him to do
In the same podcast, AJ Mana claimed that his backstage interaction with Raja Jackson was in character. He said it was a part of the script.
The wrestler added that he was not responsible for someone else's actions. He noted that he was not the promoter and that what happened was not his fault.
"I am not responsible for what another grown a** man decides to do… I am not the promoter. I carried out orders, that’s all. I was given a script in which to work out and implement into the show, and then later pulled from that segment. It’s not my fault, I made peace in this f**king puzzle. Again, I’m not the promoter. I was carrying out the order of the promoter that wanted to implement an individual into the show," said Mana. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]
Knokx Pro is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The promotion entered a partnership with the Stamford-based promotion with the introduction of WWE ID. However, the global juggernaut appears to have cut ties with Knokx Pro as a result of the recent controversy.
