Wrestling name fired for recent controversy

A wrestling name has revealed that he got fired from his job. He was recently involved in a major controversy at a wrestling show.

Ad

Raja Jackson's brutal assault on Syko Stu has been the talk of the town since it happened at a recent Knox Pro event. In addition to the legendary MMA fighter Rampage Jackson's son, pro wrestler AJ Mana is also receiving massive criticism after a video of him telling Raja to give receipts to Stu surfaced on the internet.

Speaking on a recent edition of the F Y’all Podcast, an emotional AJ Mana shed light on the impact the entire incident has had on his life. The pro wrestler revealed that he received a call from his employer to inform him that he was fired in the wake of the controversy. Mana added that he could not wrestle anymore.

Ad

Trending

"I got a call from my f**king job. ‘We saw the TMZ video. You’re an accessory to an attempted murder. We gotta let you go.’ I can’t wrestle anymore," he said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

You can check out AJ Mana's comments in the video below:

Ad

AJ Mana claims he did exactly what the wrestling promotion told him to do

In the same podcast, AJ Mana claimed that his backstage interaction with Raja Jackson was in character. He said it was a part of the script.

The wrestler added that he was not responsible for someone else's actions. He noted that he was not the promoter and that what happened was not his fault.

Ad

"I am not responsible for what another grown a** man decides to do… I am not the promoter. I carried out orders, that’s all. I was given a script in which to work out and implement into the show, and then later pulled from that segment. It’s not my fault, I made peace in this f**king puzzle. Again, I’m not the promoter. I was carrying out the order of the promoter that wanted to implement an individual into the show," said Mana. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Knokx Pro is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The promotion entered a partnership with the Stamford-based promotion with the introduction of WWE ID. However, the global juggernaut appears to have cut ties with Knokx Pro as a result of the recent controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!