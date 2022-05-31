Wrestling personality uses The Rock and Sable's examples and urges WWE to let current stars get over (Exclusive)

WWE has gone above and beyond while pushing a select few superstars in their history. The Rock is one such name who has capitalized on his success in wrestling and created an enviable reputation in Hollywood.

While reviewing the latest episode of RAW for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo felt World Wrestling Entertainment should let more superstars be over with the fans if they wish to create mainstream attractions.

Russo noted The Rock's work outside wrestling and said people still get reminded of Vince McMahon's organization whenever they see Dwayne Johnson. The Rock's development into a bonafide actor has helped his former company, as Russo explained below. He said on the latest episode of Legion of RAW:

"Why would they do that then to the women and not the men? Because bro, when we talk about the men, on the other side of what you're saying, bro, when anybody sees The Rock now and all the movies he is making and who knows bro, one day he can be the president of the United States," said Vince Russo. "When they see The Rock, they think WWE. That's not a bad thing, bro." [41:00 - 41:22]

"If they get over, the company gets over" - Former WWE head writer Vince Russo

Legion of RAW's co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, mentioned how Sable also managed to become a more prominent personality outside the ring.

Russo spoke about Becky Lynch's rise and fall and couldn't figure out why Vince McMahon was reluctant to push talent beyond a certain level.

"So like, if Sable reaches those heights, when people see Sable outside of WWE, they are going to think about the company," stated Russo. "When they saw Becky Lynch on a Wheaties box, the WWE was over. That's the part of it that I don't understand. If they get over, the company gets over, bro. That's the part I don't get." [41:23 - 41:55]

Do the officials not like it when female wrestlers get too over with the crowd? Vince Russo commented on the possibility and singled out a superstar who deserved better creative opportunities.

