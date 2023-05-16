Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for booking The Miz in a feud with popular star over "small b*lls" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Miz losing yet another match to Shinsuke Nakamura.

In a refreshing change, Nakamura moved to the red brand following the Draft. The King of Strong Style came face-to-face with Miz in his first singles match. Tensions between the two had started when The A-Lister tried to form a tag team, but Shinsuke rejected the offer. This week, the Japanese superstar secured a hard-fought win over his opponent to send a message to the RAW roster.

This week on the Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that there was no way Miz was going over. He even ridiculed WWE for dragging out the storyline for two weeks.

"That's it. They got two weeks out of Nakamura saying The Miz has small b*lls. So that gave them content for two weeks. Like The Miz was gonna go over in this match? Even though they beat Nakamura [on] his first night out on RAW. Now we're back to 50-50." [From 19:50 - 20:08]

Jim Cornette also ridiculed The Miz recently

Another wrestling veteran and former WWE employee, Jim Cornette, poked fun at the 42-year-old star's recent win-loss record.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former manager questioned why WWE put the A-Lister in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament when he hadn't won a match in recent memory.

"Can you explain why The Miz is in a six-man competition here for a shot at the world title when he has been beaten by every man, woman, and child, animal, vegetable, mineral, scrub woman, Jiffy Lube attendee? Has he won a match that we've seen in months? Everybody beats him up and quickly, right?"

While the must-see superstar doesn't have many wins, he is still a two-time Grand Slam champion in WWE and a WrestleMania main eventer.

What do you think of Russo's opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

