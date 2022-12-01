Wrestling veteran believes current RAW star does not belong on the WWE main roster

WCW legend Disco Inferno believes Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai is not ready to perform on the WWE main roster.

Kai officially signed with the Stamford-based company in December 2016. She spent about six years as a regular competitor in NXT, during which she won the NXT Women's Championship twice alongside Raquel Rodriguez. However, the company released her from her contract last April.

About two months later, the 34-year-old returned to the company as part of Bayley's new faction, Damage CTRL. She has since been active on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno revealed that he believes Dakota Kai is not ready to be on the main roster. He also disclosed that he is not a fan of Damage CTRL.

"[Is Dakota Kai ready for the main roster?] Not really. I think that Damage CTRL is the most underwhelming group that gets more TV time that I've seen in recent memory," he said. [From 0:54 - 1:03]

Dakota Kai highlighted the brutality of a WarGames match. Check out her comments here.

Dakota Kai had talks with other promotions following her WWE release

After getting released from her contract last April, Dakota Kai remained inactive until she returned to WWE at SummerSlam in August. During these four months, the Women's Tag Team Champion has held talks with other promotions.

However, the current member of Damage CTRL stated in an interview with the Getting Over podcast that her talks with independent promotions never got far.

"The talks never got super far, but we definitely touched base. I didn't hear anything for a few weeks until Triple H contacted me. There were a few independent promotions here and there, but it was 'lax talks,' I would say. They never progressed to anything further. At that point in time, I had waited a few weeks. I think it was meant to be when Triple H called me because at that time, I felt good, I felt ready to get back in the ring and sure enough, this guy calls and wants me back. Yeah, there were talks," said Kai. [H/T:Fightful]

Dakota Kai made a bold claim following her loss inside the brutal War Games structure at WWE Survivor Series. Check out her comments here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes