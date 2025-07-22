  • home icon
Wrestling veteran Bill Apter expects Gage Goldberg to face 37-year-old star in WWE (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 22, 2025 15:42 GMT
A still from Bad Blood 2024 (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
A still from Bad Blood 2024 (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has a huge prediction for Gage Goldberg. He believes that the son of the wrestling legend will face a 37-year-old star in WWE if he makes his in-ring debut.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long about their thoughts on Goldberg's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bill Apter had an interesting take, believing that Gage Goldberg will face the 37-year-old Gunther at some point in WWE.

"He [Gage] had his head in there. He jumped over the barrier and wanted to get in there. I think we're going to see him in the ring against Gunther, but Gunther will destroy him because he's a young kid." (4:54-5:10)
You can watch the full video below:

Gage Goldberg had a different take on his father's final speech being cut off

There was a lot of controversy and uproar from fans after Goldberg's retirement speech at Saturday Night's Main Event was cut off. The legend himself wasn't too happy about it (or the entire build-up) and said that it was unlikely WWE would have treated any other legend that way.

However, his son Gage Goldberg had a bit of a different take.

Speaking to Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, Gage Goldberg said the speech being cut off had more to do with NBC than it did with WWE:

"I heard about it right after, right when we got out of the ring. I got a bunch of texts, and they're like, 'Yeah, they cut off your dad's speech,' and everything. But, as I see it, I don't see it as a WWE standpoint. I see it as an NBC standpoint. NBC, they have a specific time that they can show WWE, and they have a specific time that they're gonna show the news, so they're not gonna scr*w up the news for WWE because they have to keep their contracts going and everything." [5:32 – 6:02]
The criticism from many fans is that WWE will likely have known about the ad scheduling at Saturday Night's Main Event. In the last two editions, in particular, the advertisement frequency was notably quite high, as 30% of the most recent shows were purely advertisement breaks.

Either way, WWE uploaded the full speech to see on their YouTube Channel, and hopefully, it was a valuable lesson learned in how to handle retirements.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

