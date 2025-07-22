Wrestling veteran Bill Apter expects Gage Goldberg to face 37-year-old star in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has a huge prediction for Gage Goldberg. He believes that the son of the wrestling legend will face a 37-year-old star in WWE if he makes his in-ring debut.On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long about their thoughts on Goldberg's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bill Apter had an interesting take, believing that Gage Goldberg will face the 37-year-old Gunther at some point in WWE.&quot;He [Gage] had his head in there. He jumped over the barrier and wanted to get in there. I think we're going to see him in the ring against Gunther, but Gunther will destroy him because he's a young kid.&quot; (4:54-5:10)You can watch the full video below:Gage Goldberg had a different take on his father's final speech being cut offThere was a lot of controversy and uproar from fans after Goldberg's retirement speech at Saturday Night's Main Event was cut off. The legend himself wasn't too happy about it (or the entire build-up) and said that it was unlikely WWE would have treated any other legend that way.However, his son Gage Goldberg had a bit of a different take.Speaking to Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, Gage Goldberg said the speech being cut off had more to do with NBC than it did with WWE:&quot;I heard about it right after, right when we got out of the ring. I got a bunch of texts, and they're like, 'Yeah, they cut off your dad's speech,' and everything. But, as I see it, I don't see it as a WWE standpoint. I see it as an NBC standpoint. NBC, they have a specific time that they can show WWE, and they have a specific time that they're gonna show the news, so they're not gonna scr*w up the news for WWE because they have to keep their contracts going and everything.&quot; [5:32 – 6:02]The criticism from many fans is that WWE will likely have known about the ad scheduling at Saturday Night's Main Event. In the last two editions, in particular, the advertisement frequency was notably quite high, as 30% of the most recent shows were purely advertisement breaks.Either way, WWE uploaded the full speech to see on their YouTube Channel, and hopefully, it was a valuable lesson learned in how to handle retirements.If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.