Wrestling veteran calls out major flaw with Seth Rollins and Logan Paul feud (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo pointed out a huge oversight during this week's segment between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul.

After being attacked at the Elimination Chamber, Seth "Freakin" Rollins invited Logan Paul to show up this week on the red brand so that they could straighten things out face-to-face. The Maverick showed up on Monday Night RAW, leading to a huge segment between the two men, with The Miz caught in between.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the promos between the two stars. The former WWE writer pointed out that while the two were exchanging verbal jabs, Rollins insinuated that the YouTube sensation was a fraud. Russo felt that this was not true since Logan was amazing in the ring, and Seth was practically lying to the fans.

"Think about this bro, every time we've seen Logan Paul in a wrestling ring, with all due respect, he's been better than 75% of the roster. We saw him with Reigns, we saw the Ricochet thing. The guy has been unbelievable in the ring. Now you have the babyface calling him, 'You are the scum of the earth. You are a coward, you are a troll. You are a fraud, you're a dumpster fire.' Bro, he's better than 75% of the roster every time he's in the ring. So you've got a babyface that's basically lying." [From 42:50 - 43:33]

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins came to blows on RAW

The Miz was unsuccessful in his attempts to maintain any sort of law and order during the segment between Seth and Logan.

Logan Paul stated that he was open to facing Rollins on a stage like WrestleMania, making the match official. However, things got out of hand when Rollins threw The Miz out of the ring and turned his attention to Paul.

In the exchange that followed, Logan managed to knock his WrestleMania opponent out cold with a stiff right punch.

