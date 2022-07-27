"The creepiness of it alone" - Wrestling veteran claims that former WWE women were put in a position where they couldn't say 'no' to Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo gave his honest take on Vince McMahon booking himself in relationship angles with female Superstars back in the day.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo briefly discussed WWE's Diva Search. He noted that being the head booker of three different companies, he wouldn't dare to book himself in such an angle.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo @jasoneisener If Dark Side of the Ring returns, please do an episode on the WWE Diva Search @evanhusney If Dark Side of the Ring returns, please do an episode on the WWE Diva Search @evanhusney @jasoneisener https://t.co/Wy8DQAGiU5

Furthermore, Russo claimed that the angles were quite 'creepy' and that the women were put in a position where they couldn't reject McMahon's ideas:

"Bro, that's another thing man, if a Wall Street Journal or another publication or news source takes that spin on it like that was the whole reason why they did a Diva Search, and some of these started coming forward, bro... You've got a monumental mess on your hands at that time. ...Bro, they're gonna look at like, which was always kabuki-ish to me, his on-air relationships with all these girls. I mean, listen, Chris, I was the head booker for three companies, I could've written myself in very similar situations, I would've never dreamed of that. Number one, to be honest with you, bro, it would've been as creepy as crap to me, like, 'Okay, I'm the boss, I'm the boss Torrie, so the next scene is me and you are going to kiss.' Like, really bro? Just the creepiness of it alone and then bro you've got the argument of what were these girls gonna say no? 'No Vince I'm not gonna do that, no Vince you creep me out.' These girls were put in positions, what were they going to do or say?" said Russo. [23:19-24:45]

Vince Russo doubted Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's abilities following Vince McMahon's retirement

In continuation of the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo also suggested that Vince McMahon's retirement will impact a certain set of people. Those being people who would've gladly done business with him in the past.

He also questioned Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's abilities:

"Bro, just because Stephanie McMahon is his blood, doesn't mean she can run this company. Just because Triple H is a son-in-law doesn't mean he can run this company. So, if Vince McMahon is no longer running the show, I think that's gonna have an impact on those who, you know, would have gladly done business with him in the past," said Russo. [21:22-21:49]

Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22nd, courtesy of a tweet that shocked the entire professional wrestling industry.

