Wrestling veteran comments on if Joe Biden is responsible for the negative reports about The Rock

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been at the center of a few controversies since making a sensational return to WWE. Konnan and Disco Inferno recently discussed the possibility that Joe Biden was behind the recent media kickback against Rock.

The Rock's reputation recently came under the spotlight, as a report from The Wrap revealed details of his alleged unprofessionalism during the filming of Red One. The report stated that the Samoan superstar was often late to the shoots, and an insider added that WWE faced the same problems during the preparations for WrestleMania XL. While the claims were later refuted, the details from an "insider" have put another blemish on Rock's public image.

One potential reason for the media backlash was discussed on Keepin' It 100, and it stemmed from Rock admitting his feelings about American President Joe Biden. Dwayne Johnson said he regretted endorsing Biden in 2020 and intended not to support any presidential nominee in 2024.

Disco Inferno didn't rule out Biden being responsible for the heat on Rock, as he briefly said the following:

"I absolutely would not doubt it at all! At all!" [From 00:42 onwards]

Konnan, too, understood the bold Joe Biden angle but had a different viewpoint on the allegations against Rock.

The legendary wrestler said famous people like Dwayne Johsnson might have some weird traits, and being late could be among them. Konnan explained:

"I don't know, bro. You meet a lot of super rich people or quirky because they kind of live in that bubble. Not all of them, but a lot of them and it wouldn't surprise me that the Rock, as famous as he is, and all the people that surround him he would show up late. I'm sure every big star has something weird about them or they show up late or whatever. I'm sure it's just not The Rock; I'm sure it's a lot of people," Konnan said. [From 2:00 onwards]

When will The Rock have his next WWE match?

Dwayne Johnson stepped into the ring after years at WrestleMania 40 and played his role in the coronation of Cody Rhodes as the face of WWE.

The Rock competed in a tag team match on night one before trying to help his cousin, Roman Reigns, defeat Cody Rhodes unsuccessfully on night two. While Rock had an impressive showing, many wonder when and what his next match will be.

While there is a possibility he could wrestle before next year's WrestleMania, the current reported plan is to have him face Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows.

Multiple ideas are allegedly doing the rounds backstage, but it might still be too soon to lock down on Dwayne Johnson's next in-ring assignment.