Wrestling veteran details huge flaw in Cody Rhodes' demand for a rematch (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the problem with Cody Rhodes demanding a rematch from Roman Reigns on the latest episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns came out on the Monday Night show flanked by the rest of The Bloodline. The champ was in a jubilant mood as he addressed fans in the Crypto.com arena. However, The Tribal Chief was interrupted by The American Nightmare, who asked for a rematch

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that during the Attitude Era, if a big rematch was announced or discussed, it would happen on that same show.

The veteran felt that WWE was hyping the audience with the idea of a rematch between Roman and Cody and then letting them down with a tag team match instead.

"When Cody Rhodes says, he wants a rematch tonight, during the Attitude Era, you could bet your tuchus it was happening tonight. You could bet your tuchus it was happening tonight because if it wasn't happening tonight, we wouldn't have said that. They're teasing a rematch and then you're gonna totally screw the crowd with a tag team match. I don't understand that." [From 6:25 - 6:57]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Brock Lesnar laid out Cody Rhodes on RAW

The main event of RAW did not even get underway as Brock Lesnar mounted a surprise attack on Cody.

The Beast hit successive F5s on Rhodes before tossing him outside the ring. He then continued the assault at ringside. Lesnar hit two more F5s on Cody, one on the announcers table and another on the steel steps inside the ring, before walking out of the arena.

With these actions, Lesnar once again cemented himself as a top heel and opened the doors for a new feud with The American Nightmare.

Are you excited to see Cody Rhodes start a feud with Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes