Wrestling veteran feels WWE fumbled opening RAW with Sami Zayn; names popular star who should've kicked off the show (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Sami Zayn kicking off the season premiere of Monday Night RAW.

This week on RAW, Sami opened the show and addressed Kevin Owens' departure to SmackDown. While he was upset at losing his partner to the blue brand, the Master Strategist also acknowledged that this was an opportunity for him to break new barriers as a singles superstar.

During this week's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter suggested that Sami wasn't the best candidate to start the show. He felt that it would be more compelling if "Main Event" Jey Uso opened the show and was followed by Zayn.

"I love, as a worker, as a wrestler, Sami Zayn. But do I open up the show with Sami? Is he strong enough without Kevin Owens to open up that show, the season premiere? [...] I probably might have opened it up with Uso instead of Sami Zayn," the wrestling veteran said. [From 17:30 - 18:00]

Vince Russo feels Sami Zayn is not a top-level superstar

Earlier this week, on the Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo was not convinced that Zayn is a top-level talent.

The former WWE writer claimed that casual fans did not see the former tag team champion as a World Heavyweight Championship-level superstar.

"Sami Zayn says, 'I am a World Heavyweight Champion-level superstar.' I literally laughed out loud. Listen, guys, I think I worked with Sami once, I don't know Sami, I got nothing against him. I do know this. He is not over with the casual viewing audience. If he's telling the casual viewing audience he's a World Heavyweight Championship level superstar, they're laughing out loud like I am," Russo said.

He clarified that he had no personal grudges against Sami and it was just his professional opinion.

