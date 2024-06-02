Wrestling veteran gives Randy Orton kudos; shares throwback picture with the 14-time WWE Champion

Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and John Cena are WWE's legendary Class of 2002 who graduated from Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Out of the talented lot, it is The Legend Killer who never left and still performs today full-time.

While obviously his health conditions are not the way they used to be, wrestlers his age usually call it a career or move on to something else. But Orton still seems to be enjoying the grind and gives the younger stars a run for their money. He has now received kudos from Diamond Dallas Page.

Taking to Instagram, the wrestling veteran shared a throwback picture with Randy Orton and called the latter one of his favorite performers of all time. Furthermore, DDP acknowledged The Viper's abilities as a wrestler who has been active for so many years.

"Still one of my favorite performers in the world of professional wrestling! Great to see @randyorton back in the ring doing his thing at such a high level! 💎," wrote Diamond Dallas Page.

Check out the picture below:

The Apex Predator returned to the ring in November 2023 after sustaining injuries that threatened to end his career. He has been there and done that when it comes to championships and accomplishments in WWE. Despite being a 14-time World Champion in the promotion, Orton is still hungry for more.

Randy Orton has a top match waiting for when he returns to WWE TV

Although he is currently sitting on the bench to nurse injuries he sustained in the King of the Ring Tournament final, WWE has hinted at Randy Orton's potential next match. It will be against none other than the man who put him out of action, Gunther. The Ring General battered Orton in Saudi Arabia to the point where the latter had to be assisted out of the arena.

Be that as it may, many believe that Gunther's win was a fluke, as The Legend Killer's shoulders were up when the former Intercontinental Champion caught him with a crucifix pin for the 1-2-3.

On SmackDown this week, Kevin Owens addressed the 14-time WWE Champion's injury while also continuing their storyline with The Bloodline.

Loud chants of "We Want Roman" broke as Paul Heyman cut a promo with The Prizefighter, warning him about Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa and reminding him that The Wiseman has lost his power within The Bloodline. The former Universal Champion does not believe Heyman, calling it a ruse.