Wrestling veteran highlights major problem with the Royal Rumble matches (Exclusive)

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 saw Cody Rhodes and Bayley win the two titular matches and book their spots at WrestleMania 40 in April. While it was an action-packed event, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently highlighted a significant problem with the annual multi-person bouts.

Vince Russo was the head writer of WWE during one of the most successful periods in the company's history, the Attitude Era. Hence, he worked behind the scenes on multiple memorable Royal Rumble matches during his tenure. While this year's edition of the show received much praise from fans and professionals, the crowd reaction was relatively underwhelming.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the 63-year-old said using generic tracks as entrance themes for most performers meant the crowd couldn't figure out who was arriving.

Russo used the example of RAW Superstar Candice LeRae to highlight the issue. He pointed out how there was pin-drop silence when the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion's music hit:

“When you’re hitting the music for half [of] these people, they [the crowd] don’t know who it is. Bro, I swear to god. Francis LeRou? Bro, you could have heard a pin drop, and I’m telling you, the music has a lot to do with it because they were hitting the music cues. I didn’t know whose music that was, and I watch the show every week,” Russo said. (28:46 - 29:05)

Vince Russo labels popular WWE star a "good little hand" after return at Royal Rumble

As usual, fans saw several stars returning and debuting during the two Royal Rumble matches. Sami Zayn also made a comeback during the 30-man contest after being injured at the hands of Drew McIntyre on RAW last year.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said he was displeased with Zayn's position on the card. He further mentioned that The Master Strategist didn't deserve to be the 30th entrant in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match:

"I don't know what's worse, bro, Sami Zayn at number 30 in the Rumble or Sami Zayn coming out here to book a main event at the end of the night. I don't know, bro. Come on! The dude is a good little hand. That's what he is, bro. That's his role."

Zayn was seeking revenge against McIntyre after returning this past Saturday. On the RAW after Royal Rumble, he took on The Scottish Psychopath in singles competition but could not beat him. It will be interesting to see if the feud between the two superstars will continue in the coming weeks.

