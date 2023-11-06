Wrestling veteran makes surprising comment about WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

While Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been extremely popular in WWE in recent months, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes their prominence has depleted of late.

Sami and Owens were at the peak of their 'over' phase during their feud with The Bloodline. While Zayn was not able to take down Roman Reigns in a singles match, he eventually teamed up with Kevin Owens and turned his attention to The Usos. The following weeks saw them successfully taking a stand against the dominant faction.

However, Vince Russo believes that both Zayn and Owens are no longer as over as they used to be in WWE. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran explained how the niche audience differs from the casual audience in pro wrestling.

"I don't know how to explain this, but with the casual audience if you are over, you are over forever. Warrior was over forever, Hogan was over forever, Savage was over forever... With the niche audience, it's the flavor of the month. I mean you can look at everybody. Bro the (Young) Bucks ain't over like they used to be over. Sami Zayn and Owens aren't. Why do you think that is?" [0:45-1.14]

Vince Russo recently discussed the reason for a WWE veteran having backstage heat

Vince Russo's time in WCW and WWE has led to him being knowledgeable about many stories behind the scenes, including a particular one about Don Callis.

During his time as the Jackyl, Don Callis apparently had backstage heat due to a bizarre reason. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spilled the beans on the matter.

"For whatever reason, I don't know why; he never changed in the locker room with the boys. He would change in his car, and that brought him so much heat because EC3, you know how the boys are going to take it... He had so much heat with the boys, and when you have heat with the boys, of course, that trickles into the office... and it's not going anywhere," he recalled. (0:32 - 1:37)

Don Callis is currently a part of the AEW roster, where he leads a heel faction as its manager.

