Wrestling veteran names popular couple among 'underwhelming' WWE Superstars Triple H signed 

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes some of Triple H's new signings in WWE were underwhelming, including Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

Since taking over the creative team, Chief Content Officer Triple H has re-signed several released superstars, including Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Gargano & LeRae, and Dexter Lumis. However, recent reports have suggested that The Game is now unimpressed by some of these returning wrestlers.

Discussing the subject on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan listed the names of the returning superstars he believes have been underwhelming.

"Definitely Hit Row. definitely [Johnny] Gargano, Candice LeRae. Damage CTRL for sure. Emma, even though she just got there but I can't see her popping off," he said. [4:23 - 4:35]

Konnan believes WWE is failing to make Johnny Gargano funny

Triple H initially got praised for bringing back several released superstars. However, WWE's booking of some of these wrestlers has lately been under heavy criticism from fans and legends.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan addressed the problems with WWE's current product. He also criticized the company's booking of Johnny Gargano.

"Elias is stale. Almost all the women are stale. There's so many stale characters. The Dexter [Lumis] thing has run it's course. You know, [Johnny] Gargano, they try to make him like a funny guy, he's not funny. Candice [LeRae] ain't over. I mean there's, I don't know what's that. I think there's a lot of these NXT wrestlers that I guess Hunter liked working with and they were easy to deal with but they're not coming off as stars," he explained. [7:12 - 7:38]

