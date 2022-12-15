"We'll be able to make that happen" - 35-year-old WWE star wants dream matches against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently disclosed that he wants to have dream matches against AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

Gargano returned to the Stamford-based company last August after nearly eight months of absence. The current Monday Night RAW star has since competed in a few one-on-one matches against superstars such as The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Austin Theory.

In a recent interview with the Rocker Morning Show, the 35-year-old disclosed that he would have loved to have a match against Shawn Michaels. While that is no longer possible, he has a few other dream matches he would like to have in WWE.

"Seth Rollins is a big one. AJ Styles is a big one. I wrestled these guys on the indies already but not on a big stage. And I think having those matches on the big stage are a dream match for a lot of people out there and I think we'll be able to make that happen one day. But also like, you know, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, got a lot of guys that I haven't wrestled yet on RAW and SmackDown on that big arena stage," Gargano said. [7:20 - 7:46]

Vince Russo criticized Johnny Gargano's segment on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Johnny Gargano joined Dexter Lumis in distributing gifts to the fans. During the promo, the former NXT Champion mentioned his son, Quill, referring to him as "baby wrestling."

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"Is it not bad enough that you named your kid Quill and this poor kid's going to probably get ridiculed this whole entire lifetime? But then you got to go out and tell the world we named our son Quill. This is what I mean, about them being cute. 'We named our son Quill and he's baby wrestling.' Like what? What is this? You sound like a dad. So go home and be a dad. If you're a wrestler, part of you has to be a tough guy. He can't be talking about Quill and baby wrestling and you know, this is his stroller," he said. [33:35 - 34:25]

