  Wrestling veteran predicts John Cena will face current WWE "megastar'' at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran predicts John Cena will face current WWE "megastar'' at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 27, 2025 10:25 GMT
John Cena will compete in his final WWE WrestleMania come April (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

There's a lot of buzz around who John Cena will face at WWE WrestleMania 41. The 47-year-old superstar is set to have his final 'Mania match this April. Cena has already name-dropped Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul among his potential final opponents.

In the latest edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter shared his prediction about The Franchise Player's WrestleMania 41 opponent. The veteran wrestling journalist gave two names as Cena's potential opponents.

"Cody is this megastar. He sells tons of merchandise and everything. Gunther is a wrestler. He's not that mega, mega star that [sic] sells merchandise and all this kind of stuff. So for [John] Cena to beat him for the world title, that's okay; that's okay! For me against Cody, I think he would have to put Cody over," he said. [From 38:47 onwards]
In a recent edition of the same podcast, John Cena Sr. said he wants to see his son take on reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All, noting that The Ring General's in-ring style could complement The Franchise Player's.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"The last podcast I did with Bill Apter, he wanted to know who I thought Cena should face. Should it be Rhodes? Should it be The Rock? Definitely not Dwayne Johnson. I don't think it should be Cody Rhodes. I think he [John Cena] should face the guy that I think is a great technical wrestler. He's still holding that belt, and that's Gunther," he said. [48:08 onwards]
Gunther recently defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. It remains to be seen who challenges the Imperium leader next.

Get the full episode of What Were They Thinking? with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

Edited by Yash Mittal
