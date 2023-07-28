Wrestling veteran responds to a fan saying he lost faith in WWE creative after "large pe**s gimmick"

WWE can be a bit too much when setting a significant push to any superstar that may have bizarre creative pitches.

Wrestling veteran Lance Storm recently responded to a fan about one such creative idea the Stamford-based company had for him.

The 54-year-old joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001, followed by the purchase of WCW, and had a short stint for only five years. After a modest push, Storm won the Intercontinental Championship and World Tag Team Championship (four times).

A fan recently asked Storm about a time when he felt like a storyline was not clicking for him, which made him quit the company. The former Intercontinental Champion recalled a time when WWE told him to play a "heavy p*rn gimmick" teaming up with Val Venis.

This was when Lance Storm felt like taking an exit from the company, lost his faith in the creative process, and thought of something else, even if it wasn't wrestling.

"When WWE told me about the large pe**s gimmick and teaming with Val Venus (was told it would be a more heavy p*rn gimmick with Val). I offered to my wife to quit WWE and find something else, even if it wasn’t wrestling. I had completely lost faith in their creative process…cont," Storm wrote.

Storm responded to a fan on Twitter.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Lance Storm once took the former WWE star back to the hospital after he snuck out for a match despite an injury

Chris Jericho and Storm worked together in the SMW promotion in the 1990s. While speaking about AEW star Bryan Danielson's recent injury at Forbidden Door, the WCW legend shared a story about Jericho pulling a stunt.

Back then, The Lionheart was diagnosed with a devastating broken arm ahead of scheduled surgery. However, the former world champion eloped from a hospital to wrestle, and Lance Storm had to take him back to the hospital after the match.

Check out his tweet below:

Lance Storm @LanceStorm @ToddMartinMMA @sescoops @IAmJericho They diagnosed his broken arm, scheduled his surgery. He then snuck out of the hospital and wrestled a couple hours later. I took him back for surgery in the morning.

In February 2023, the 54-year-old legend stated that he was interested in coming out of retirement one last time if he gets to face Chris Jericho. Only time will tell if AEW plants seeds for a bout between the two men.

What did you think of the WWE veteran's response to a fan? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023