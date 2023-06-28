26-time WWE champion "snuck out of the hospital" despite being diagnosed with devastating injury, according to Lance Storm

In his early days, former superstar and 26-time title holder in WWE, Chris Jericho, went on to wrestle despite a devastating injury, as per legendary Lance Storm.

During Jericho’s tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, he has been a one-time Undisputed WWF Champion, three-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time WCW/World Champion, and a nine-time Intercontinental Championship.

He was also a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, five-time World Tag Team Champion, one-time WWF Hardcore Champion, one-time WWF European Champion, and a two-time United States Champion.

When The Lionheart started his wrestling career in the 1990s, he met Lance Storm. In 1994, the duo reformed as The Thrillseekers in Jim Cornette's Appalachian Smoky Mountain Wrestling (SMW) organization, competing against Well Dunn, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, and The Heavenly Bodies.

Since they worked together in SMW promotion, Lance Storm recently shared an incident where the former world champion was diagnosed with a broken arm, and surgery was scheduled. However, the 52-year-old snuck out of the hospital to be inside a wrestling ring, and Storm took him back for the surgery in the morning.

The WCW legend shared this information when fans spoke about AEW star Bryan Danielson’s injury after his match against NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door show.

“They diagnosed his broken arm, scheduled his surgery. He then snuck out of the hospital and wrestled a couple hours later. I took him back for surgery in the morning,” Storm wrote.

Chris Jericho will resurrect his "The Painmaker" persona for a bout against WWE Hall of Famer

Lionheart has stated emphatically that his feud with WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Sting is far from done.

At Forbidden Door 2023, Y2J teamed up with Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki in losing efforts against Darby Allin, Tetsuya Naito, and Sting. During the post-show media scrum, the former WWE Champion was unhappy with his loss and addressed the Hall of Famer.

#ForbiddenDoor Chris Jericho just crashed the scrum and challenged Sting and Darby to a Tornado Tag Match at #AEWDynamite — Sammy and not Jericho, but the Painmaker. Chris Jericho just crashed the scrum and challenged Sting and Darby to a Tornado Tag Match at #AEWDynamite — Sammy and not Jericho, but the Painmaker.#ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/y5e4MOf2ds

For the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, he challenged the two to a tornado tag team match. In almost a year, the 51-year-old icon proclaimed the comeback of his infamous “Painmaker” gimmick. Tony Khan, the owner of AEW, announced the highly awaited event and instantly told the former world champion to take a trip.

It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho and Sammy could tear apart Sting’s unprecedented streak in All Elite Wrestling.

